You can buy Domino’s Pizza, 90 brands of CCD coffee with bitcoin, know how – Domino’s Pizza, 90 brands of CCD coffee with bitcoin, know how

If you are also a bitcoin user and want to buy in the same, then for this crypto exchange and cryptocurrency wallet Unocoin has a special offer for Indian users. Unocoin users will now be able to buy everyday products with the help of bitcoin. That is, if you buy any product, you do not need to pay cash, for this you will have to pay only bitcoin. According to Unocoin, purchases from bitcoin will be done through vouchers. First the user has to buy a voucher with bitcoin, after that you can use that voucher for purchases. You can also use that voucher for gift giving.

According to the information, the range of vouchers has been fixed from Rs 100 to Rs 5000. 90 brands have been engaged for this, including Domino’s Pizza, Cafe Coffee Day, Baskin Robbins, Himalaya, Prestige etc. The offer to buy consumer items using cryptocurrencies will be open to KYC verified customers only.

You can get vouchers in this way: First you need to login to Unocoin app.

From there you have to go to the BTC page and go to the More section and click on the Shop button.

Here is the information about the brands for which vouchers can be purchased.

– Select the brand you want to shop from and buy vouchers in Rupee denomination in the app.

After receiving the voucher, the same amount will be deducted from the crypto wallet as bitcoin.

Later, a voucher code will be sent to the user, which can be used to buy the product.

Gift vouchers can be given in gifts: You can also give these e-vouchers as gifts. For this, you will have to provide the voucher information electronically. Its print copy can also be given. Let us tell you that bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in the world. At present, the price of bitcoin is Rs 34.10 lakh.







