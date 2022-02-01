You can buy Hero Splendor Plus from here in the budget of 25 to 45 thousand, the company will get guarantee and warranty plan

Now you will be able to buy Hero Splendor Plus at half price instead of 65 thousand rupees, through these three offers, read what is the full detail.

The two wheeler sector offers a wide range of mileage bikes that come in low budget and stylish too, one of which is the Hero Splendor Plus bikes which are preferred for both their long mileage and style.

If you buy Hero Splendor Plus from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 65,610 to Rs 69,790 for it.

Here we are telling about the offer in which you can take this bike home at a very affordable price that too with guarantee and warranty plan but before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the mileage and specification of this Hero Splendor. Know it

Talking about the engine of Hero Splendor Plus, the company has given a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine in it which generates maximum power of 8.02 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm, with which 4 speed gearbox has been given.

In the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Splendor gives a mileage of 80 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Hero Splendor, you know the complete details of the offer to buy this bike at a very low price. BIKES24 has posted this Hero Splendor on its site, whose model is 2017 and its price has been kept at Rs 45,000, with which the company is also giving a plan of guarantee and warranty.

Hero Splendor Plus has been posted on the DROOM website, whose model is 2015 and this price has been kept at Rs 26,000, at which the company is also providing loan facility.

This Hero Splendor has been posted for sale in the used bike section of the BIKEDEKHO website, whose model is 2015 and its price has been kept at Rs 30 thousand.

After reading all the three plans mentioned here and taking complete details of the bike, you can choose any of the three options according to your budget and preference.