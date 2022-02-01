You can buy Honda Amaze by paying 72 thousand, will get easy EMI plan with good mileage

If you like Honda Amaze and want to buy, then know here the plan to buy this car with an easy down payment starting Rs 6.3 lakh.

In the car sector, the most sought after mileage budget cars are sedans, which offer premium features and long mileage in the mid-range.

In which today we are talking about Honda Amaze, which is a premium sedan in this segment and is counted among the best selling cars of its company.

The starting price of Honda Amaze starts at Rs 6,38,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 7,18,737 on-road. If you are looking to buy this sedan, then you can take it home in an economical way through the easy down payment plan mentioned here.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the e variant of Honda Amaze, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6,46,737 to buy it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 72,000 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 13,678 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Honda Amaze has been kept by the bank for 60 months i.e. 5 years and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan of Honda Amaze, if you want to buy it, then now know the complete details of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda Amaze, it has been given in 1498 cc 1.2 liter petrol engine which generates power of 90 PS and peak torque of 110 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, dual airbags on the front seat, ISO fixed child anchor seat, rear parking sensors, etc. have been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Honda Amaze gives a mileage of 18.6 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plans available on Honda Amaze depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

In case of negative report in your CIBIL score and banking, the bank can make changes in the down payment, interest rate and loan amount accordingly.