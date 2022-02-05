You can buy Hyundai Santro from here in a budget of just 1 to 2 lakhs, the company will offer easy loan and EMI plans

If you want to buy Hyundai Santro in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of the offer to buy it with different plans.

Cars in the hatchback segment of the car sector are preferred due to their low mileage and low cost, starting from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

In which we are talking about a popular car in this segment, Hyundai Santro, which is liked for its features and mileage.

Buying Hyundai Santro from the showroom may cost you an amount ranging from Rs 5 to 7 lakhs, but through the offers mentioned here, you can buy this car in a budget of just Rs 2 lakhs but before knowing that offer Know the complete details of the features, specifications and features of this car.

Talking about Hyundai Santro 2012, the company has given a 1086 cc engine in this car, which generates 63 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like power steering, power windows, manual AC, tachometer, electric multi-trip meter, glove compartment, remote trunk opener, low fuel warning light, have been given.

Apart from this, features like central locking, power door locks, child safety lock, day line rear view mirror, door ajar warning, keyless entry, anti theft device have been given in the car.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hyundai Santro car gives a mileage of 17.92 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. After knowing the details of Hyundai Santro, now you know the complete details of the offer to buy this car at less than half the price.

The CARDEKHO website has posted this Hyundai Santro for sale whose model is 2012 and its price has been kept at Rs 1.95 lakh.

This 2012 model of Hyundai Santro has been posted on the CARWALE website for sale at a price of Rs 1.95 lakh.

This 2010 model of Hyundai Santro has been posted on DROOM website for sale priced at Rs 1,58,585 along with loan facility.

After going through all the three Hyundai Santro options mentioned here and reading their details, you can buy any of these three car according to your budget and preference.