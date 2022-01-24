You can buy Maruti Alto 800 CNG by paying 53 thousand, will get 31 kmpl long mileage

If you have not been able to buy Maruti Alto 800 CNG due to low budget, then know here the complete details of the plan to buy it in a very easy way.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has a wide range of mileage cars that are easily available in a low budget, one of which is the Maruti Alto which is the most preferred among the middle class of India for its low price and powerful mileage. .

If you also like this car but have not been able to make the budget to buy it, then we will tell you the complete details of buying this Maruti Alto CNG variant on easy down payment plan.

If you buy this CNG variant of Maruti Alto, then you will have to spend Rs 4.95 lakh for this, but according to this plan, you can take this car home for just Rs 53 thousand.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on CARDEKHO, if you buy the CNG version of this Maruti Alto 800, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 4,80,236.

You will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 53,000 on this loan and then pay a monthly installment of Rs 10,156 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Maruti Alto 800 CNG has been fixed by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this car after reading the down payment plan, then know here the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Alto 800, the company has given 796 cc engine in it and this engine generates maximum power of 40.36 bhp and peak torque of 60 Nm, with which 5 speed manual gearbox has been given.

Talking about the features of Maruti Alto 800, the company has given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Apart from this, features like climate control, push button start-stop, ABS, EBD, an airbag on the front seat, power windows, rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Alto 800, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.59 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG.