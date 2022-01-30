You can buy Maruti Alto 800 in the budget of 1 to 2 lakhs, will get many attractive plans, read details

Maruti Alto 800 is a low budget, long mileage, which you can buy through this offer at less than half the price, read the details of the offer.

The hatchback segment of the car sector in the country offers the lowest priced car that comes with premium features along with long mileage.

Out of these cheap cars, today we are talking about Maruti Alto 800, which is the cheapest car in its segment, with a starting price of 3.25 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

If you want to buy this car but you do not have such a huge amount, then here you can know the plan to buy this car at a very low price.

But before that, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this car so that you do not have to go to another place for it.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Alto, the company has given in it a three-cylinder 0.8 liter petrol engine, this engine generates 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of peak torque, with which a manual gearbox has been given.

Talking about the features of Maruti Alto, features like power steering, power windows, ABS, EBD have been given in this car. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 kmpl on petrol and this mileage on CNG. Increases to 31.59 km/kg.

After knowing the details of this car, now you know the complete details of buying this car at very low price with attractive offers.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

First of all, let’s talk about CARS24 which has posted the 2010 model of this Maruti Alto 800 on its side and has priced it at Rs 1,83,000 with which the company is also offering many attractive offers.

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

CARDEKHO has posted the 2013 model of this Maruti Alto 800 and priced it at Rs 1,97,000. The company is also offering a guarantee and warranty plan along with it.

The DROOM website has posted the 2010 model of Maruti Alto on its site and priced it at Rs 1,41,000 and the company is offering several other offers along with it.

If you want to buy this Maruti Alto, then after reading the details of the cars posted on these three websites, you can buy any car according to your budget and choice.