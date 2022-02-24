You can buy Maruti Ignis Sigma variants by paying 58 thousand, know what are the features and how much EMI will be made

In Car Finance Plan today, know the complete details of the cross hatchback Maruti Ignis Sigma variant along with the easy down payment plan to buy it.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is preferred for premium cars apart from cheap cars in which today we are talking about cross hatchback cars.

In the wide range of cars present in the cross hatchback segment, today we are telling about the Maruti Ignis which is liked for its design and features.

Talking about the Sigma variant of Maruti Ignis, its starting price is Rs 5,25,000 (ex-showroom), which becomes Rs 5,77,610 when on road, but today this car can be bought without spending such a huge amount with an easy down payment plan. Can be taken home via

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the Sigma variant of this Maruti Ignis, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 5,19,610.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 58 thousand and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 10,989.

The bank has fixed a time period of 5 years to repay the loan on Maruti Ignis with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan, if you want to buy this Maruti Ignis Sigma variant, then you can know its complete details here.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Ignis, it has a 1197 cc engine that generates 81.80 bhp power and 113 Nm peak torque and is mated to a manual transmission.

Talking about the features, Maruti Ignis has features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start stop button, anti lock braking system, etc.

Regarding mileage, Maruti Suzuki claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.89 kmpl which has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan amount, down payment and interest rate plan available on Maruti Ignis largely depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If a negative report comes out in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.