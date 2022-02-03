You can buy Maruti S Presso LXI CNG variants by paying just 59 thousand, will get strong mileage with easy EMI

If you are thinking of buying a CNG car, then know here the easy plan to buy this micro SUV coming with a company fitted CNG kit in a low budget.

Apart from petrol and diesel cars, there is a significant increase in the demand for CNG cars in the country’s car sector, in view of this demand, automakers have started launching CNG versions of their cars.

In which we are talking today about the Maruti Espresso, an attractively designed SUV in the micro SUV segment, which is the only micro SUV to come with a CNG kit.

The starting price of Maruti Espresso CNG starts from Rs 5,24,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 5,91,306 on-road.

If you are looking to buy this micro SUV with CNG kit, then here you can know the complete details of taking it home with an easy down payment.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this SUV, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 5,32,306 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 59,000 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 11,258 every month.

The repayment period of this loan has been fixed by the bank for 60 months i.e. 5 years and the bank will charge 9.8 percent interest on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this Maruti Espresso after reading this down payment plan, then you can know here complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Espresso, it has a 998 cc engine, which is a 1 liter petrol engine that generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the features of the car, it has been given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple Car Play, besides features like keyless entry, driver side airbag, ABS, EBD, speed alert, seat belt reminder have been given. .

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 21.4 kmpl on petrol and 31.2 kmpl on CNG.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on this car depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can change these three accordingly if it is reported negative.