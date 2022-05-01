You can buy Micromax’s 5000mAh battery smartphone for Rs 7,499, first sale starts

Micromax IN 2C smartphone was launched in India a few days back and now its first sale has been started. This is the budget phone offered by the company. You can buy Micromax IN 2C smartphone from online stores in the country. The new budget Micromax smartphone comes with a bigger battery size. It has an octa-core chipset and expandable storage is provided to hold all your data on the device.

Prices and Offers: The Micromax IN 2c smartphone is priced at Rs 8,499 in India with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. But if you buy it under the first sale offer, then the starting price of the smartphone is Rs 7,499. Micromax IN 2C is available in Silver and Brown colours. You can buy it under prepaid order at a discount of Rs.1000. It is available for sale on Flipkart.

2C Smartphone Specification

Micromax IN 2c comes with 6.52-inch HD+ display, which offers 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The screen has 89 percent screen to body ratio and 420 nits brightness. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and has 32GB of internal storage. However, it can also be increased under the memory slot.

Android 12 update coming soon

The Micromax In 2C currently runs on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box, but the company should bring the Android 12 update sometime this year. The interface is clean and you get a stock Android-like experience.

Camera: The Micromax IN 2c packs a dual rear camera setup, which includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor along with a VGA sensor. There is a 5 megapixel shooter at the front. Micromax IN 2C packs a 5000 mAh battery and charges via USB Type C interface. This budget smartphone of Micromax will compete with phones like Xiaomi, Realme, Realme Narzo and Tecno in the market.

