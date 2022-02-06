You can buy Nissan Magnite XE by paying 64 thousand, know what are the features of this SUV and how much EMI will be made

If you want to buy the Nissan Magnite SUV, then know here the easy way to take it home and complete details of this SUV.

In the recent years, the demand for mid-size SUVs has increased significantly in the country’s car sector, in view of which automakers have started launching their cars in the SUV segment.

In the mid-size SUV present in the SUV segment, today we are talking about the Nissan Magnite, which is an SUV with an attractive design and premium features.

The starting price of the XE variant of the Nissan Magnite is Rs 5,76,500 which goes up to Rs 6,41,265 on-road. If you want to buy this SUV, then here you can know the complete details of taking this car home with easy down payment plan without spending huge amount at once.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this SUV, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 5,77,265 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 64,000 and after that, every month, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 12,208.

The repayment period of the loan on Nissan Magnite has been kept by the bank for 60 months i.e. 5 years and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you are planning to buy this SUV after reading this down payment plan, then here you can know the complete details of its features and specifications.

In Nissan Magnite, the company has given a 999 cc engine which is a 1 liter petrol engine and this engine generates power of 72 PS and peak torque of 96 Nm, with which manual transmission is given.

Talking about the features, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like Auto AC, Rear AC Vent, Wireless Charger, Air Purifier, JBL Speakers, Dual Airbags on the Front Seat, Rear Parking Sensor, ABS and EBD have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Nissan Magnite, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 17.7 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.