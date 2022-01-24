You can buy Renault KWID RXL by paying just 51 thousand, will get 20 kmpl mileage with premium features and style

If you like Renault KWID, then here you can know the complete details of buying its RXL variant with a very easy plan.

The highest demand in the car sector is for those cars which come in low budget and offer attractive design and premium features with long mileage, in which today we are talking about Renault Kwid which is liked for its design, features and mileage. Is performed.

If you buy this car, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.24 lakh to Rs 5.80 lakh, but through the plan we are telling here, you will be able to take this car home very easily.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car segment information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the RXL variant of this Renault Kwid, then the bank will give a loan of Rs 4,60,805 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 51 thousand and after that a monthly EMI of Rs 9,745 will be paid every month.

The repayment tenure of the loan on Renault Kwid RXL has been fixed by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this car after reading this down payment plan, then you can know here complete details including its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Renault Kwid, the company has given 799 cc single cylinder engine in it which generates power of 53.26 PS and peak torque of 72 Nm.

Talking about the features of this car, the company has given features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start stop button, anti-lock braking system, etc. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Renault Kwid gives a mileage of 20.71 kmpl.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this Renault Kwid depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If there is a negative report in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.