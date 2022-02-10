You can buy Royal Enfield Classic 350 from here for just 62 to 98 thousand, you will get guarantee, warranty and loan plan

Love Cruiser Bikes but don’t have a big budget to buy, then here you can know the complete details of how to buy Royal Enfield Classic 350 at an affordable price.

The cruiser bike segment of the two wheeler sector is preferred for premium bikes with its strong engine and design, in which a popular bike in this segment is the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which we are planning to buy today at a very low price.

Although the price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 ranges from Rs 1.87 lakh to Rs 2.18 lakh, but through this offer, you can buy this bike in a budget of just one lakh rupees, but before knowing about those offers, you should know this. Every little detail of the features and specification of the bike.

Talking about the engine and power of Royal Enfield Classic 350, the company has given a single cylinder 349.34 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine can generate maximum power of 20.21 PS and peak torque of 27 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been installed in both its wheels, with which dual channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding mileage, Royal Enfield claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of the features and specifications of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike, now you know the complete details of the offers available on it.

The 2018 model of this Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike has been listed on the CARANDBIKE website, which has been priced at Rs 62,500 and is also being offered with loan facility.

BIKES24 has posted the 2015 model of this Royal Enfield Classic 350 on its site, which has been priced at Rs.72 thousand.

On purchasing this bike, the company is giving a one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee plan along with it.

The 2014 model of Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been listed for sale on the DROOM website at a price of Rs.98,000 and seven finance facilities are also being provided for this bike.

After reading the details of the three options mentioned here, you can buy any of the three bikes according to your budget and preference.