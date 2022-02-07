You can buy self start and alloy wheel variants of Honda CD 110 Dream by paying 8 thousand, will get easy EMI plan with long mileage

If you are planning to buy the Best Mileage Bike, then here you can know the complete details of buying the low budget Honda CD 110 Dream in an easy way.

There are a large number of bikes with long mileage in the bike market, which also come in low budget and are also with good features along with style.

Out of which today we are talking about a similar mileage bike Honda CD 110 Dream DLX NEW which is liked for its style and mileage.

The starting price of this Honda CD 110 Dream bike is Rs 68,487 which after being on road goes up to Rs 79,602 but you can take this bike home after paying a down payment of just Rs 7 thousand through the offer mentioned here.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the DLS New variant of this Honda CD 110 Dream, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 71,642.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 7,960 for this bike and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,568 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on this bike has been fixed by the bank for 3 years i.e. 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan, you should know every small detail of the features and specification of this bike so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Talking about engine and power, Honda has given 109.51 cc single cylinder engine in this bike which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.79 PS of power and 9.30 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, drum brakes have been installed in both its wheels, with which the combination of alloy wheel and tubeless tyre has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Honda CD 110 Dream bike gives a mileage of 80.6 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plans for loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike largely depend on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can make any changes in these three according to the negative report.