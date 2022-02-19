Auto

You can buy Suzuki Access 125 for just 20 to 38 thousand, will get money back guarantee plan with 1 year warranty

20 seconds ago
Suzuki Access 125 scooter whose starting price is Rs 75,000 but you can buy it at a very low price through these offers.

After 100 cc, 125 cc scooters are most preferred in the scooter segment of the two wheeler sector, which also offers a strong engine with style and mileage.

In this 125 cc segment today we are talking about Suzuki Access 125 which is a popular scooter of its company as well as this segment.

If you buy Suzuki Access from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 75,600 to Rs 84,800, but through the offers mentioned here, you can buy this scooter in a budget of just Rs 20 to 38 thousand and take it home. Huh.

BIKES24 has posted the 2017 model of this Suzuki Access for sale on its site which is priced at Rs 38,000. The company is also giving a plan of one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee on the purchase of this scooter.

The 2015 model of the Suzuki Access 125 has been posted for sale on the DROOM website, priced at Rs 26,000 along with a finance plan.

The 2012 model of this Suzuki Access 125 has been posted in the used bike section of the BIKEDEKHO website, priced at Rs 20,000.

After knowing the details of these offers available on Suzuki Access, you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this scooter.

Talking about the engine and power of Suzuki Access 125, the company has given a single cylinder 124 cc engine which generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Suzuki Access gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After seeing the three options mentioned here and reading their details, you can buy any of the three options according to your budget and preference.


