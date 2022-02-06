You can buy Tata Tiago through these offers in a budget of just 4 lakhs, will get loan and warranty plan

Now you do not have to spend 5 or 7 lakh rupees to buy Tata Tiago because through the offers mentioned here, you can buy it for just under half the price.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has a long range of low budget cars that are preferred for features and mileage, one of which is Tata Tiago, the popular hatchback from Tata Motors which is preferred for features and mileage at a low price. goes.

If you buy Tata Tiago from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh but we will tell you the details of the offers in which you can get this car with loan, guarantee and warranty plan at a very low price. can buy.

But before knowing the details of that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this Tata Tiago. Talking about the engine and power of Tata Tiago, it has a 1199 cc engine which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine.

This three-cylinder engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Harman’s 8-speaker music system, automatic climate control, cooled glove box have been provided.

Talking about the safety features, features like anti-lock braking system, EBD, cornering stability, rear parking sensors and dual airbags on the front seats have been provided.

Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.84 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

,read this also– Buy 7 seater Renault Triber RXE on a small down plan of 63 thousand for a large family, this will be monthly EMI)

CARDEKHO has posted this car in the used car section of its site whose model is 2016 which has been priced at Rs 3.20 lakh.

,read this also– You can buy Hyundai Santro from here in a budget of just 1 to 2 lakhs, the company will offer easy loan and EMI plans)

The 2017 model of the Tata Tiago has been posted for sale on the CARWALE website, priced at Rs 3.1 lakh.

The OLACARS website has posted the 2017 model of the Tata Tiago for sale priced at Rs 3,74,265 with many benefits like guarantee, insurance, free RC transfer.

After looking at the three options mentioned here and reading their details, you can buy this car according to your budget and need and preference.