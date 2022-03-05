You can buy the country’s best selling scooter for just 8 thousand rupees, know the complete details of finance plan and mileage

Know today in Two Wheeler Finance Plan complete details of Honda Activa 6G STD along with easy down payment plan to buy it.

Like the bikes in the two wheeler sector, the range of scooters has become very large today, in which you can easily find scooters with every different design, features and specification.

In the long range of scooters in the market, today we are talking about a popular scooter in this segment, Honda Activa 6G, which is the best selling scooter in the country along with its company.

The standard variant of Honda Activa 6G starts from Rs 70,599 which goes up to Rs 81,907 when you go online.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 73,907 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,274 every month.

The bank has fixed a time period of 3 years to repay the loan given on Honda Activa 6G Standard and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on this loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan, if you are planning to buy this scooter, then here you can know the complete specification from its engine to mileage.

The Honda Activa 6G standard is powered by a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine that generates 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has installed drum brakes in both its wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Honda Activa 6G gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan amount, down payment and interest rate plan available on Honda Activa 6G largely depends on your banking and CIBIL score.

If your banking or CIBIL score reports negative, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.