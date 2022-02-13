Auto

You can buy the country's best selling scooter Honda Activa for just 21 to 30 thousand, the company will give warranty plan with guarantee

You can buy the country's best selling scooter Honda Activa for just 21 to 30 thousand, the company will give warranty plan with guarantee
You can buy the country’s best selling scooter Honda Activa for just 21 to 30 thousand, the company will give warranty plan with guarantee

You can buy the country’s best selling scooter Honda Activa for just 21 to 30 thousand, the company will give warranty plan with guarantee

You can buy the country’s best selling scooter Honda Activa for just 21 to 30 thousand, the company will give warranty plan with guarantee

If you like Honda Activa, then here you can know the complete details of buying this scooter at a very low price with plans like guarantee and warranty.

There is a long range of stylish 100 cc scooters with mileage in the scooter segment, which are available in a low budget. It is also the best selling scooter of .

If you buy Honda Activa from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 70,599 to Rs 72,345, but we are telling you about the offer in which you can buy this scooter in a budget of just 21 to 30 thousand rupees. Huh.

But before knowing about those offers, you should know the complete details of features, specifications and mileage of this Honda Activa.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda Activa, it has a single cylinder engine of 109.51 cc which generates power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front wheel and rear wheel with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Honda Activa, now you know about the offers in which you can buy this scooter at a very low price.

The BIKES24 website has posted the 2014 model of this Honda Activa on its site which has been priced at Rs 21,000 and the company is also offering one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with it.

The 2016 model of this Honda Activa has been posted on the DROOM website, which has been priced at Rs 30,500 and is also being provided with the facility of finance.

The 2015 model of this Honda Activa has been posted in the used bike section of the CARANDBIKE website for which the price has been kept at Rs 26,000.

After reading the details of the three options mentioned here, you can choose the scooter according to your budget and need.


