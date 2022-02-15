Auto

You can buy the standard variant of Honda Activa 6G by paying 8 thousand, read full details of the scooter with EMI plan

You can buy the standard variant of Honda Activa 6G by paying 8 thousand, read full details of the scooter with EMI plan
Apart from knowing the Honda Activa 6G Down Payment plan, you can know here complete details of this scooter from features to mileage.

The scooter segment of the two wheeler sector is now in demand like the bike segment, due to the large range of scooters in this segment.

In which today we are talking about Honda Activa 6G which is the country’s best selling scooter with its company.

Talking about the standard variant of Honda Activa 6G, its starting price is Rs 70,599 which goes up to Rs 81,907 when it is on-road.

If you have to pay such a huge amount at once to buy this scooter, then it is okay to know here to buy it with easy down payment and EMI.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the standard variant of Honda Activa 6G, the bank will give a loan amount of Rs 73,907 for the same.

After this, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8 thousand and after this you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,650 every month.

The bank has fixed a time limit of 3 years to repay the loan on Honda Activa 6G and on this loan amount, the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum.

After knowing the down payment plan available on Honda Activa 6G, you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this scooter.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda Activa 6G, the company has given a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front wheel and rear wheel, with which alloy wheel and tubeless tyre have been added.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on this Honda Activa 6G depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can make changes in these three plans in case of a negative report.


