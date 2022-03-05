Auto

You can buy this scooter for 23 to 31 thousand, will get long mileage and money back guarantee

12 hours ago
Fascino 125 is a scooter with style and strong mileage which you can now buy with finance offer at half price instead of 70 thousand.

In the scooter segment of the two wheeler sector, there is a long range of scooters from low budget to premium style scooters, in which we are talking about Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter with long mileage and strong style which is the best selling scooter of its company. Comes in the list of scooters.

The starting price of Yamaha Fascino is Rs 73,700, which goes up to Rs 82,580 when going to the top variant, but after reading the details of the offers being mentioned here, you can buy this scooter in the budget of Rs 23 to 31 thousand, with which you will get Rs. You can get attractive finance offers.

The 2017 model of this Yamaha Fascino posted on BIKEDEKHO for sale is priced at Rs 31,000 and the company is offering a guaranteed warranty plan with it.

The 2015 model of Yamaha Fascino is listed on the DROOM website for sale at a price of Rs.28,565 and you can get finance with it.

The CREDR website has listed the 2015 model of this Yamaha Fascino for which a price of Rs 23,750 has been fixed but there are no offers with it.

After reading these offers on Yamaha Fascino, if you want to buy this scooter, then you can know here complete details of its engine and mileage.

In Yamaha Fascino, the company has given a 125 cc single cylinder engine which generates 18.2 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the combination of drum brake has been given in both its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After looking at the three Yamaha Fascino options mentioned here and reading their full details, you can choose any of these three options to choose from, keeping in mind your budget, needs and preferences.


