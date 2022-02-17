You can buy this sports bike with double disc and ABS by paying 13 thousand, know the details of bike and EMI plan

Know full details of engine, power and mileage of the bike along with easy down payment plan at TVS Apache RTR 180 Finance.

Sports Bike Segment In a premium segment of the two wheeler sector, you can easily find fast bikes with sporty design and premium features.

Among this long range of sports bikes, we are talking about TVS Apache RTR 180 which is a popular bike of its company as well as sports segment.

The starting price of TVS Apache RTR 180 is Rs 1,16,590 which when on road goes up to Rs 1,34,916. If you like this bike then here we are telling you to take this bike home easily without spending huge amount. Full details of the plan to go.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this TVS Apache RTR 180, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,21,916 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 13 thousand and after that a monthly EMI of Rs 4,372 will be paid every month.

The repayment period of this loan has been fixed by the bank for 3 years and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount, after knowing this down payment plan, you should know the features and specifications of this TVS Apache RTR 180.

Talking about the engine of the bike, TVS has given a 177.4 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology, this engine generates power of 16.79 PS and peak torque of 15.5 Nm, with which 5 speed transmission has been given. .

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been given in its front and rear wheels with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 46 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important Note: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on this TVS Apache RTR 180 depends on your banking and CIBIL score.

If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make any changes in these three plans according to it.