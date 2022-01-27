You can buy this sporty design electric bike by paying just Rs 999, which gives a range of 180 km in a single charge

Tork Kratos has introduced two new electric bikes that offer sporty design with long range, know the complete details of the bike and booking process here.

In view of the increasing demand for electric scooters and bikes in the country, many companies have started launching their electric two wheelers, in which the new name Torque Kratos has been added.

Electric two wheeler maker Torque Kratos has introduced an attractively designed and long range electric bike in the domestic market of India in two variants, Kratos and Kratos R.

The company has not only made this bike with a long range but has also been given a sporty design with premium features which makes it more attractive.

Talking about the battery and motor power given in this electric bike, then it has been given a 4 kWh, 48V capacity lithium-ion battery pack along with a 7.5 Kw power motor that generates 28 Nm of peak torque.

Regarding the range and speed of this electric bike, the company claims that once fully charged, this bike gives a range of 180 km with a top speed of 100 km per hour.

Another claim of the company regarding the speed of the bike is that this bike achieves a top speed of 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in just 4 seconds.

Along with introducing this bike, the company has also started its pre-booking, for which the company has fixed a token amount of Rs 999.

If you want to buy this bike, then you can book it by visiting the official website of the company, it has been said that the delivery of this bike will be done by the company in April 2022.

Talking about the price of this bike, the company has fixed the starting price of the standard variant Kratos of this bike at Rs 1,02,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the starting price of its second variant Kratos R is Rs 1,17,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). , Delhi) has been fixed.

Talking about the features of this electric bike, apart from App Best Connectivity, Geo Facing, Find My Vehicle, Crash Alert, two driving modes named as Vacation and Track have also been given.