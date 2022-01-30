You can change address in driving license online sitting at home no need to go to office

Driving license is a very important document for the people driving a motor vehicle. Failure to do so may result in a fine of up to Rs 10,000. Otherwise, if any kind of mistake is found in this document then you can get into trouble. For this it is very important that you keep your driving license safe and with correct information. If there is any mistake in the address of your driving license and you want to rectify it, then you can easily change it. For this you do not need to go to the office, this work can be done sitting at home.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, the RTO department has given permission to the people to get their address corrected. Individuals who have shifted their residence permanently or at least for a considerable period of time need to make changes in their driving license as well. Two options are given to change your address on driving license. You can change this address online by visiting RTO office or from home.

Change address like this sitting at home

visit the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways official website.

Now select your state, then click on Apply Online and then select “Services on Driving License” option.

Read the instructions in the dialog box carefully and proceed by clicking on the Continue button.

Fill the details of old driving license number, date of birth, state, RTO etc. carefully and tap on Proceed button.

Now you have to fill all the boxes and click on “Proceed” button to verify your permanent address.

Now select Change in Driving License Service from the list.

Fill the address you want to change in the new driving license and enter the captcha code and click on submit button.

On the second page you will get the application number, you can print it for further use. After that click on Next button.

Now here you have to upload the copy of old DL and address proof. After that the fee has to be paid online. now on

After getting the application number, go down and check Upload Documents and click on the Proceed button. Click on Choose file and upload document and tap on Next button.

Make a payment now, select it, and choose one of the payment gateways and make the payment.

Which documents are required

To apply in Form 33, you need to have a Certificate of Registration, Proof of New Address, Valid Insurance Certificate, Pollution Control Certificate, No Objection Certificate from the Financier (in case of Hypothecation), PAN Card or Form 60 and Form 61 (as applicable) Attested copy of, Chassis and Engine pencil print, Signature of the owner to be identified.