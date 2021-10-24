You can check the amount of your PF account sitting at home in these four easy ways

The change made by EPFO ​​allows the holder to check his PF balance online in four ways by logging on to the UMANG app, using the EPFO ​​portal, sending an SMS to 7738299899 or giving a missed call to 011-22901406.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made several changes in the recent times to make it easier for EPFO ​​members to access their Provident Fund (PF) related information. The EPFO ​​account holder need not wait to know the EPF details at the end of the financial year. Now EPF account holders can check their PF balance online whenever they want. EPFO holders can check their EPF balance after EPF interest disbursement in their account after every quarter.

how to check epf balance with umang app

EPFO customers can check their PF balance on their mobile phones using UMANG App. This app gives information about various government schemes and services by the Government of India to the EPFO ​​members at one platform. Through this app, PF of your PF account can be easily checked. But for this, EPFO ​​members will have to do one time registration after downloading the UMANG app in their mobile phones.

How to Check PF Balance from EPFO ​​Portal

If you are an EPFO ​​subscriber then you can check your PF balance by logging on to the EPFO ​​portal – epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php. After logging in, go to the option ‘Our Services’, scroll down and click on the option ‘For Employees’. After that you go to ‘Member Passbook’ under ‘Services’. After which a new page will open in front of you. Where you can check your PF balance. It is to be noted that an EPF subscriber can use any passbook.

EPF balance check through SMS

EPFO members can check their PF balance by sending SMS to 7738299899. SMS has to be sent in text form by writing EPFOHO UAN ENG in this way. The last three digits in the SMS are the first three digits of the preferred language. This SMS service is available in 9 other languages ​​– Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. It should be noted that the SMS is to be sent from the mobile number which is registered with the UAN.

how to check pf balance through missed call

EPFO members can check their PF balance using EPFO ​​missed call service. EPFO subscriber has to give a missed call on 011-22901406 from his UAN registered mobile number. After which EPFO ​​will immediately give PF information on your registered mobile number.