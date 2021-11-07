You can generate your Debit Card PIN by self, Know full process – Debit Card PIN can also be generated by yourself, these are simple steps

Have you recently opened a bank account? If yes, then you must have got a new debit card. Many of you might be thinking of generating its PIN (Personal Identification Number). But do you know that this work can be done in three or four ways. Let’s know:

Through ATM: Open the envelope provided by the bank in which the four-digit PIN has been provided to you. This PIN is sent to you on your debit card as well as your address. Then go to the ATM of the same bank and put the debit card in the machine there, enter the debit card number and after that insert the given PIN. You will then be asked to set a new PIN. Set a new PIN according to your convenience, which will be your original PIN.

With the help of Netbanking: Log on to the Internet Banking Portal of your bank, after which you have to go to the “Debit Card” section. Next you have to select the option of “Generate PIN” or “Create Pin”, after which you will be given some guidelines. In this, it will be told how to activate the debit card. Activate your card by following these.

Through Phone Banking: This work can also be done through phone banking. You will also have received the phone banking pin or similar code/number from the bank, which will help you login to it. Call the telephone number provided and proceed with the process of activating your Debit Card PIN.

Things to keep in mind while generating Debit Card PIN: Never click on any unknown, random or suspicious site or link asking you to create or change Debit Card PIN. Never share your Debit Card PIN with anyone. Make your password strong and avoid using your date of birth or phone number in it. Keep the Debit Card PIN safe from others while using it at POS. Not only this, never share your Debit Card PIN over any call, e-mail or message. Banks never ask for your banking credentials over phone, e-mail or message. Most importantly – keep changing your debit card PIN from time to time.

Debit card PIN is a four-digit unique code that is provided to the user as a security feature of the debit card. It is required to do any debit card transaction.