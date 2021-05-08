You can get a PS5 at GameStop right now (UPDATE: Sold Out)
Replace Might nineteenth, 2021, 5:03 PM ET: GameStop has offered out of each PS5 bundles.
GameStop has launched some valuable inventory of the PS5 consoles, each for the $499.99 disc-based model and the disc-less mannequin that prices $100 much less. Nevertheless, it’s providing them in bundles, as GameStop has been wont to do for the reason that console launched late final 12 months. Inventory is coming out and in, as standard, so keep on the web page if you wish to guarantee one of the best probability that you just’ll get one.
You can get the disc-based console with Returnal, MLB The Present 21, an additional DualSense controller, and a $20 GameStop reward card for $729.99.
Alternatively, the disc-less mannequin is available in a $599.99 bundle that features a second DualSense controller, a $20 GameStop reward card, a $50 credit score for the PlayStation Retailer, and a one-year subscription to PS Plus for on-line gaming and complimentary downloads every month.
In order for you some additional video games and equipment to your (hopefully) new PS5, try some strategies under:
