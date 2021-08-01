You can get employment through work from home with Digital Gabbar

Digital Gabbar is available in both Hindi and English languages. Till today digital marketing was taught or taught in English. But through Digital Gabbar this is becoming possible in Hindi language.

New Delhi. E-learning, freelancing, work from home and digital services have become a part of common life in the changing environment due to Corona pandemic. However, in the era of this epidemic, a large number of youth have also become unemployed. In such a situation, people are looking for jobs through online medium. Talking about the employment related to digital marketing, it has increased a lot in a few years. But the biggest difficulty is when you don’t get some good guidance.

This website was made in lockdown

There are many coaching institutes working in the name of digital marketing, which claim to have the best education. But their hefty fees come in the middle. To improve your digital marketing skills, today we are going to tell you about one such website. This website named Digital Gabbar was created by Rohit Mehta during the lockdown in 2020. The purpose of which is to share information related to digital marketing to the people.

This website is available in Hindi and English

Digital Gabbar is available in both Hindi and English languages. Till today digital marketing was taught or taught in English. But through Digital Gabbar this is becoming possible in Hindi language. Rohit Mehta hails from Patna, Bihar. Rohit Mehta, a double degree holder in IT, has earned his name in digital marketing and IT for the last 10 years. He has also authored six e-books. In 2021, he has started a new website called Indian Gabbar, which aims to promote small startups and entrepreneurs who are not in the public eye.