You can get Hyundai Aura by paying just 67 thousand, know the complete details of this sedan and EMI plan here

If you want to buy a sedan through Car Finance, then here you can know the complete details of buying Hyundai Aura through a very easy plan.

In the car sector, after the hatchback segment, low-cost sedans are preferred, which get premium features and designs.

Here we are telling about the Hyundai Aura car among the cars present in this sedan segment, which is also liked for its price and features as well as design.

The starting price of Hyundai Aura sedan is Rs 5,99,900 which when on road goes up to Rs 6,68,153 but here we are telling the plan in which you can buy this sedan with a down payment of just Rs 67,000 and take it home .

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the e petrol variant of this Hyundai Aura, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6,01,153 for this car.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 67,000, after that a monthly EMI of Rs 12,714 will have to be paid every month, the period for repayment of this loan has been kept by the bank for 5 years and on this loan amount, the bank will take 9.8 percent annual interest. .

After knowing the details of the down payment plan available on Hyundai Aura, if you want to buy it, then you can know here complete details of its features and specifications.

In Hyundai Aura, the company has given a 1197 cc four-cylinder engine that can generate power of 81.86 bhp and peak torque of 113.7 Nm and is mated to a manual transmission.

Talking about the features, the company has given features like multi steering wheel, power adjustable exterior view mirror, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system, etc. Regarding the mileage of Hyundai Aura, the company claims that this sedan gives a mileage of 20.5 kmpl.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on Hyundai Aura depends on your banking and CIBIL score.