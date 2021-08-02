you can get pension at age of 40 loan and facility to leave LIC plan

New Delhi. Pension is such a system that almost all people have to take recourse after an age. Till now people have to wait a long time to get pension, but LIC has ended this wait. If you have the ability to invest in one go, then you can start getting pension at the age of 40. For this, LIC has issued such a plan. By joining this pension plan at the age of 40, you can get pension from the age of 40. The maximum age for getting pension in this is up to 80 years.

This facility is in the plan

Actually, recently LIC has released its Saral Pension Plan. In this pension plan, one can get a lifetime pension by paying money at a time. This pension plan is for single life. Under this plan, the pensioner will get pension for life and after his death, the base premium will be paid to the nominee in the policy.

There are two options in pension insurance plan

LIC has given two options in its Saral Pension Bima plan. The first in this is a single life insurance plan. Under this, the person taking the pension plan will get pension for life and after his death, the base premium amount will be paid to the person nominated on his behalf. Another option is Joint Life Pension Plan. Under this, whoever survives in the husband or wife, he will continue to get pension. After the death of the last surviving person, the base premium will be paid to the nominee.

Loan facility is available under pension scheme

In this simple pension insurance plan of LIC, it is necessary to take a minimum pension of 1000 rupees per month. But as far as the maximum is concerned, there is no limit. This pension starts immediately after taking the insurance. If you want, this pension can be available on quarterly, half yearly and yearly basis in addition to monthly. If there is a need for money, then the loan can be taken at any time after 6 months of taking this pension plan.

Option to leave the plan at any time

LIC has told in relation to the pension amount that if a person invests Rs 10 lakh in Saral Pension Plan at the age of 40, then he will start getting a pension of Rs 50250 annually. This pension will continue to be available to that person for life. If a 60-year-old person invests Rs 10 lakh, then he will get an annual pension of Rs 51,650 on choosing the first option of pension. On choosing the second option, he will start getting a pension of Rs 51,150 per annum. In this second option, LIC has estimated this pension by considering the age of the pensioner’s wife as 55 years. On the other hand, if you want to exit from this pension plan in the middle, then after deducting 5 percent from the amount deposited on your behalf, the rest of the money will be returned.

