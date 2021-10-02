You Can Get Your Credit Score, But You Might Have to Pay for It

A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau study in 2012 found that most consumers who scored well under one scoring model generally scored well on other models. But a “substantial minority” may see major changes, so consumers “should avoid relying on buy scores as the sole basis for assessing their creditworthiness when making important decisions about obtaining credit.”

Consumer Reports Reviews examined the five most popular credit scoring apps according to download data. In addition to the apps offered by Experian and TransUnion, the report considered apps from Credit Karma, Credit Sesame and MyFico. (One offering from Equifax did not meet the study criteria, Consumer Reports said.) Researchers downloaded the apps earlier this year, and retested them in the spring.

Updates October 1, 2021, 9:18 PM ET

The MyFICO app provided broad access to industry-specific credit scores, such as those used for credit cards and car loans. The app is offered by Fair Isaac Corporation, which developed FICO Score. The company says there are several versions of the FICO score, which it says is used in “90 percent” of lending decisions.

But myFICO charges a fee for its scores, starting at $19.95 per month for a “basic” package that includes multiple scores and an Experian credit report. A “Premier” package, including monthly FICO scores and reports from all three bureaus, is about $40 per month.

FICO spokesman Greg Jowski said the myFICO app provides features such as customized information and simulations to help users better understand their scores. FICO also offers an “open access” program, which lets lenders share with consumers, free of charge, what they use in credit decisions.

Other apps differ in the fee they charge. Credit Karma does not charge for scores or reports. Credit Sesame, which also offers VantageScore, doesn’t charge for a score, but does charge for a package that includes credit reports from all three bureaus.

Experian offers a basic FICO score and an Experian credit report at no cost, but charges for an extended package that includes, among other things, additional scores and reports from other credit bureaus. TransUnion said its score and reports app charges about $20 per month for daily access to TransUnion VantageScore and credit reports as well as other information.