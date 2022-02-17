You can have a premium hatchback Honda Jazz in the budget of just 2 to 4 lakhs, with easy loan plan

If you like Honda Jazz but do not have a big budget to buy, then know here the complete plan to buy this car at a very low price.

Cars in the hatchback segment of the car sector are preferred for their low cost and long mileage, with some cars being preferred for these features apart from their sporty design.

Of which we are talking about Honda Jazz, which is a premium car in the hatchback segment and is preferred for premium features and sporty design.

If you buy Honda Jazz from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 7.71 lakh and up to Rs 9.95 lakh, but if you want to buy this car in a low budget, then you can read it here for just Rs 2 to 4 lakh. Details of offers to buy in budget.

But before that, you should know every small detail of the features, specification and mileage of this Honda Jazz car. In Honda Jazz, the company has given an engine of 1199 cc which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine and it generates power of 90 PS and peak torque of 110 Nm.

Talking about the features of this car, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, alloy wheels, power steering, power windows, manual AC, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Regarding the mileage of Honda Jazz, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 17.1 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Honda Jazz, now you know about the offers in which you can get this car within a very low price.

,read this also– Tata Tigor EV: Claimed to have a driving range of 306 km on a single charge, know the full details of this electric sedan)

The 2012 model of this Honda Jazz has been posted for sale on the CARDEKHO website, which has been priced at Rs 3,11 lakh.

A 2009 model of this Honda Jazz has been posted on the DROOM website for sale at a price of Rs 2,04,970 with which finance is being provided.

The 2015 model of Honda Jazz has been posted on the CARWALE website for sale priced at Rs 4.65 Lakh along with finance facility.