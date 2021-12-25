You can help some NYC first responders this holiday season. Here’s how to support the EMS FDNY Help Fund
The EMS FDNY Help Fund was created to help those who are battling medical issues, debilitating injuries, and even personal tragedies.
“I always like to say heroes need help, too. And the EMS Help Fund has made an opportunity for us to easily seek help and there’s an accessible door for us to knock on,” FDNY EMT Esther Ford said.
To help spread awareness or to donate, visit EMSFDNYHelpFund.com.
