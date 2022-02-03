You can invest in this plan of LIC for safe investment, you will get the benefit of 1 crore on paying premium for four years?

LIC's Jeevan Shiromani Plan can be better. This plan gives the option of saving as well as protection. This plan is a non-linked plan, which guarantees a minimum of Rs 1 crore assured.

These days, many schemes are available in the market for investment, but if you want insurance with safe investment, then LIC’s Jeevan Shiromani Plan can be better for you. This plan gives the option of saving as well as protection. This plan is a non-linked plan, which guarantees a minimum of Rs 1 crore assured. That is, if you deposit according to Re 1 in this plan, then you get the benefit of minimum sum assured of Rs 1 crore.

what is this plan

LIC’s Jeevan Shiromani plan was launched on 19 December 2017. This plan has been kept under table number 847. This is a non linked, limited premium payment money back plan. There is also an option to take a loan under this scheme. In this plan, the loan is given under the surrender value. In addition, this plan also provides cover for critical illnesses. Apart from this, three optional riders are also available.

Apart from this, financial support is also given in the event of the death of the investor. Under this plan, you can invest for a fixed tenure at a premium of up to 4 years. After which you are given a lump sum amount on maturity. Premiums can be paid annually, half yearly, quarterly and monthly.

Some of the benefits under this plan are as follows

1.14 year policy -10th and 12th year will be 30% of the sum assured.

Policy for 16 years -12th and 14th year will be 35% of the Sum Assured. For 18 years policy -14th and 16th year will get 40% of Sum Assured. 20 Year Policy – 45% of Sum Assured in 16th and 18th year. would benefit.

Policy Highlights

The minimum age in this is 18 years, while the maximum entry age is 55 years.

It has four policy terms of 14, 16, 18 and 20 years.

Minimum Sum Assured under this policy – ​​Rs 1 crore

There is no limit on the maximum sum assured.

Premium can be deposited in this policy for four years.

Wherein the maximum age for entry is 55 years for a policy of 14 years; 51 years for a 16-year policy; 48 years for an 18 year policy; 45 years for a 20 year policy.

Optional Rider Benefits