You can link Aadhaar with voter card online sitting at home, know-how to process

The central government says that there are many complaints about casting fake votes in elections. In which the name of a person appears in the voter list at more than one place. In such a situation, after the linking of Aadhar and voter card, bogus voting will be stopped.

The Election Law Amendment Bill 2021 was introduced in the winter session of Parliament. Which has been passed in Lok Sabha. However, it will take some time for this bill to become a law. But many opposition parties including Congress BSP had opposed it in Parliament. In which the opposition raised many questions on the intention of the government. On the other hand, if the law for linking Aadhaar and voter card is made, there is going to be a big impact on the elections.

In which if the voter list of your area is updated. So the BLO may ask you for Aadhar card to make corrections in the voting list. However, at present, the Bill has made it optional to disclose the Aadhar card number. Which is not mandatory as of now.

Fake voting will be banned The central government says that there are many complaints about casting fake votes in elections. In which the name of a person appears in the voter list at more than one place. In such a situation, after the linking of Aadhar and voter card, bogus voting will be stopped. If you also want to link your voter card with Aadhaar online from home, then know the process.

Process to link voter card with aadhar

, First of all go to https://voteportal.eci.gov.in.

, After this login with Mobile no / email / Voter ID No and Password.

, After this, give your personal information including state, district.

, After giving all the information click on the search button. If the information is matched with the government data, then a new detail will open in front of you.

Also read: Good news for EPFO ​​and ESIC subscribers, many facilities will be available with free medical test, know how you can take advantage

, Now here you have to click on feed aadhar number.

, Here enter the rest of the information along with Aadhaar.

, After checking all the details press the submit button.

, It will appear on the screen that your registration is successful.