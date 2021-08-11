You can made Rs 10 crore in 25 years, every month Rs 15000 have to be invested

If an investor wants to become rich, then he needs to invest differently, not in different options. According to experts, mutual fund SIPs are suitable for investors who do not have a lump sum amount to invest but want to make a large amount over a long period of time. Experts are of the opinion that while investing through monthly SIP, the mutual fund investor needs to increase his investment with the increase in his annual income. This will help them to increase their profits in the long term.

To get a higher maturity amount as compared to other mutual fund investors, experts on mutual fund SIP say that mutual fund SIPs are for those who are in the early stages of their career and who do not have lump sum amount to invest. Such investors can opt for a monthly SIP by using the annual step-up trick.

What steps should an earning person take so that he can accumulate 10 crores in 25 years? In this regard, Sebi registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki says that usually mutual fund SIP investor uses 10 per cent annual step up but they invest till 30 years or retirement.

Here, the person wants to deposit Rs 10 crore in just 25 years. In such a case, he should use 15 per cent annual step-up. He also said that the investor has to invest in equity mutual funds as the investor needs to take some risk to build a corpus of Rs 10 crore in 25 years.

Knowing how much annual return can be expected from mutual fund SIP, experts say that if the investment period is 25 years, then at least 12 percent return can be expected from mutual fund SIP. So, if an investor does a monthly SIP for 25 years using 15% annual step-up, one can start with a monthly SIP of Rs 15,000 as per mutual fund calculator with 12 annual returns.





