You can now buy Asus’ gaming-ready ROG Phone 5

Asus’ ROG Phone 5 is now out there within the US from its official retailer, with a price ticket of $999.99. It’s Asus’ newest maxed-out gaming telephone, with all the top-notch specs: a Snapdragon 888 Plus, 144Hz show, front-facing audio system, and a large 6,000mAh battery.

Asus says the Final and Professional variations of the telephone will probably be out there later this yr. We reviewed the Final in March and located that it was a very good telephone that went just a little — okay, perhaps rather a lot — overboard with its specs. The vanilla model out there on the market at the moment, although, is probably a bit extra cheap: it “solely” has 16GB of RAM (versus the Final’s 18GB), has half the storage (256GB as an alternative of 512GB), and options an RGB emblem on the again as an alternative of a complete OLED display screen.

The opposite factor the common model is lacking is the additional touch-sensitive buttons that present a substitute for touchscreen controls (although it does nonetheless have two of the ultrasonic sensors).

For individuals who need extra buttons, although, there’s all the time the gamepad bundle or the AeroActive Cooler 5 accent, which has two buttons in-built. They do value additional — with the gamepad bundle coming in at $40 extra than simply the telephone and the cooler costing $70 — however that’s nonetheless possible going to be means lower than shelling out for the Final model.

