You can now explore a surreal Gucci garden inside Roblox



For the following two weeks, the digital realm of Roblox is getting a dose of excessive vogue. Presently, vogue home Gucci is internet hosting an artsy garden house, which can be obtainable for Roblox customers to explore beginning at the moment via to Might thirty first. The house was conceived as a digital counterpart to a real-world set up referred to as the Gucci Garden Archetypes, which is happening in Florence, Italy.

Each the digital and IRL areas are described as multimedia experiences, that are divided into a sequence of themed rooms with names like “city romanticism” and “Tokyo tribe.” All of it sounds fairly surreal. Right here’s the official description of what you’ll be doing within the digital model:

As they enter the Gucci Garden expertise, guests will shed their avatars changing into a impartial model. With out gender or age, the model symbolizes that all of us start our journeys via life as a clean canvas. Wandering via the totally different rooms, guests’ mannequins soak up parts of the exhibition. With each particular person experiencing the rooms in a totally different order and retaining totally different fragments of the areas, they may emerge on the finish of their journey as one-of-a-kind creations, reflecting the thought of people as one amongst many, but wholly distinctive.

It might sound like a unusual mixture, however during the last 12 months, vogue and gaming have develop into way more carefully linked. Burberry launched in-game outfits for a Chinese language technique sport, Balenciaga made a post-apocalyptic world instead of a conventional runway present, and Louis Vuitton dressed up a digital hip-hop group made up of League of Legends characters. In reality, this isn’t even Gucci’s first foray into the house; the corporate beforehand made a pair of digital sneakers.

Simply keep in mind: Roblox is certainly not a online game.