You can order another batch of free COVID tests from the federal government: Here’s how

You can order another batch of free COVID tests from the federal authorities: Here’s how





(NEXSTAR) — Trying to find extra at-home COVID tests? You can now order a 3rd spherical of free tests from the federal authorities.

This system initially opened in January, permitting every family to request one order of 4 free COVID tests to be delivered via the U.S. Postal Service. In March, a second spherical of 4 free COVID tests was made obtainable.

Now, you can now order a 3rd batch of free COVID tests.

“Each house in the U.S. is eligible to order a third spherical of free at-home tests,” the program’s web site, COVIDtests.gov, reads as of Monday evening.

Not like earlier rounds, every order will now embrace eight fast antigen COVID tests, coming in two separate packages of 4 every, based on the order kind on the USPS web site. Like earlier rounds, these tests will likely be shipped for free.

To order your tests, go to COVIDtests.gov and choose “Order Free At-Residence Tests.” You’ll be taken to a kind the place you can enter your title and residential tackle. (In the event you’re having bother getting the web site to acknowledge your tackle, examine right here for frequent points.)

When you’ve accomplished the kind, and so long as you supplied your electronic mail tackle, you’ll obtain two affirmation emails from USPS, one for every of your packages. Supply updates will later be despatched to your electronic mail.

USPS may also ask if that is the first or second order in your house. Whether it is, you can place another order. For people who haven’t ordered free tests from the authorities earlier than, you can order an extra eight tests for a complete of 16. In the event you didn’t submit an order in a single of the earlier rounds, you can order an extra 4 for a complete of 12.

Out there tests are fast antigen at-home tests, not PCR tests. All of the tests being shipped are FDA-authorized, however you will be unable to pick out which model you obtain. The tests give outcomes inside half-hour and can be used whether or not or not you’ve gotten COVID-19 signs or are vaccinated. You additionally received’t be capable of choose how many testing kits you obtain, both.

This new spherical of tests comes as the U.S. loss of life toll from COVID-19 hit 1 million on Monday, a once-unimaginable determine that solely hints at the multitudes of family members and buddies staggered by grief and frustration.

The confirmed quantity of useless is equal to a 9/11 assault day by day for 336 days. It’s roughly equal to how many Individuals died in the Civil Battle and World Battle II mixed. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh had been worn out.

The loss of life toll lower than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak relies on loss of life certificates knowledge compiled by the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention’s Nationwide Heart for Well being Statistics. However the actual quantity of lives misplaced to COVID-19, both instantly or not directly, because of this the disruption of the well being care system in the world’s richest nation, is believed to be far increased.

The Related Press and Nexstar Media Wire’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.