You can ride Royal Enfield Bullet 350 by paying just 18 thousand, this will be monthly EMI

If you also like Royal Enfield Bullet 350 but are unable to buy it due to its price, then know here the complete plan to buy it on easy down payment.

In the two-wheeler sector, the cruiser bike segment is the most preferred after mileage bikes, which mainly consists of bikes from companies like Royal Enfield, Bajaj and Jawa.

In which today we are talking about Royal Enfield Bullet 350 which is a popular bike of its company. If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.38 lakh to Rs 1.60 lakh.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell about the plan by which you will be able to take this bike home by paying just 18 thousand rupees.

But before knowing that down payment plan, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is a stylish cruiser bike that the company has launched with two variants.

This bike has been given 346 cc engine which is based on air cooled fuel injected technology. This engine generates 19.36 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which a single channel ABS system has been given. Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that the Bullet 350 bike gives a mileage of 37 kilometers per liter.

After knowing the complete details of Royal Enfield Bullet 350, now you can also know the details of the offer to take this bike home on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,64,307 on this bike.

On this loan amount, you will have to pay a down payment of Rs 18,256 after which a monthly EMI of Rs 5,901 will have to be paid every month. The loan tenure on Bullet 350 has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score, which can be changed by the bank in case of a negative report.