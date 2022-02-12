Auto

You can take the Suzuki Intruder cruiser bike home by paying just 14 thousand, know the complete details of the bike and EMI

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
You can take the Suzuki Intruder cruiser bike home by paying just 14 thousand, know the complete details of the bike and EMI
Written by admin
You can take the Suzuki Intruder cruiser bike home by paying just 14 thousand, know the complete details of the bike and EMI

You can take the Suzuki Intruder cruiser bike home by paying just 14 thousand, know the complete details of the bike and EMI

You can take the Suzuki Intruder cruiser bike home by paying just 14 thousand, know the complete details of the bike and EMI

If you are a cruiser bike enthusiast, then know here the complete details of how to buy the stylish Suzuki Intruder with an easy down payment.

The cruiser bike segment of the two wheeler sector is preferred by adventure and long trip enthusiasts where you can get cruiser bikes from entry level to premium designs and features.

In this long range of cruiser bikes, today we are talking about the attractive design of this segment and the Suzuki Intruder coming in the mid range, which is a popular bike of its company.

The starting price of Suzuki Intruder bike is Rs 1,27,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which becomes Rs 1,51,919 when on-road, but you can buy this bike without spending such a hefty amount in one go through this down payment plan only 14 thousand. You can take it home for Rs.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,34,091.

After getting this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 14,899 and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,805 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on the bike has been fixed by the bank for 36 months i.e. 3 years and the bank will charge interest on this loan amount from you at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum.

READ Also  Buy Race XP Edition of TVS Ntorq by paying just 8 thousand, will get 56 kmpl mileage with high speed

After knowing the down payment plan of Suzuki Intruder, now you know every small detail of the features, specification and mileage of this bike.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

In Suzuki Intruder, the company has given a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology, this engine generates 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of only 55 thousand, gives big mileage up to 96 kmpl)

Talking about the braking system, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front wheel and rear wheel, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 49 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depends to a large extent on your banking and CIBIL score, if it reports negative then the bank can change its offer.


#Suzuki #Intruder #cruiser #bike #home #paying #thousand #complete #details #bike #EMI

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Take home the disc brake and Bluetooth variants of Suzuki Access 125 by paying 9 thousand, that's all EMI will be made

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment