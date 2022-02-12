You can take the Suzuki Intruder cruiser bike home by paying just 14 thousand, know the complete details of the bike and EMI

If you are a cruiser bike enthusiast, then know here the complete details of how to buy the stylish Suzuki Intruder with an easy down payment.

The cruiser bike segment of the two wheeler sector is preferred by adventure and long trip enthusiasts where you can get cruiser bikes from entry level to premium designs and features.

In this long range of cruiser bikes, today we are talking about the attractive design of this segment and the Suzuki Intruder coming in the mid range, which is a popular bike of its company.

The starting price of Suzuki Intruder bike is Rs 1,27,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which becomes Rs 1,51,919 when on-road, but you can buy this bike without spending such a hefty amount in one go through this down payment plan only 14 thousand. You can take it home for Rs.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,34,091.

After getting this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 14,899 and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,805 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on the bike has been fixed by the bank for 36 months i.e. 3 years and the bank will charge interest on this loan amount from you at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum.

After knowing the down payment plan of Suzuki Intruder, now you know every small detail of the features, specification and mileage of this bike.

In Suzuki Intruder, the company has given a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology, this engine generates 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front wheel and rear wheel, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 49 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depends to a large extent on your banking and CIBIL score, if it reports negative then the bank can change its offer.