you going to buy a smart TV then take care of these tips otherwise you regret after taking it

In Smart TV, after screen, picture quality comes something. So when it comes to its sound quality. If you have bought a smart TV with big screen and HD or 4K screen. But its sound quality is not good. So the fun of your Smart TV will be only halfway.

Television has a long history. In which color from black to white and then smart television made its place among the people. In view of this history of television, exactly 25 years ago, in 1996, the United Nations decided to celebrate 22 November every year as World Television Day. If you too are thinking of changing your home television to a smart TV soon. So we are going to give you some such information. So that you can choose the best smart television for yourself among the plethora of smart TVs. Let’s know about it…

Do not compromise with the display Whenever you go to buy Smart TV. So first of all, make sure that you have to take HD or 4K Smart TV only. Because video quality is much better in HD and 4K TVs. Along with this, check the picture quality while taking Smart TV. For this, you can watch cartoons in Smart TV. Because most of the cartoon characters are multi color and this will give you an idea of ​​the picture quality of the smart TV.

No fun without sound Therefore, whenever you buy a smart TV, it should have 5 to 10 watt speakers. If you want to put smart TV in the hall or any big room, then portable speakers can also be used.

There should be multiple options of connectivity – Hard Disk Support in Smart TV, Common Video Formats like MP4, AVI, MKV should play smoothly. Along with this, the display quality should not be affected when watching HD content online. Along with this, USB playback performance should be checked once before buying a TV.

What will you be able to do with the OS? Multiple apps can be installed separately on TVs with Android operating system. These have features like Wi-Fi, Ethernet for internet. Apart from this, there are also motion sensors which come in handy for playing games. Some TVs have a USB port to which the keyboard can be connected. It also comes in handy for connecting webcam and mic. Wireless devices can also be connected to it with the help of Bluetooth.