‘You Just Think About Eating’: Why Tunisians Backed a Presidential Power Grab

TEBOURBA, Tunisia – Aroussi Mejri, a 40-year-old waiter, is fortunate to have a regular job, even though he only earns around $ 7.20 a day. Yet although much has changed in Tunisia since he started working in cafes over a decade ago, wages have not changed.

Since 2011, his country has gone from an autocracy to the only democracy to emerge from the uprisings of the Arab Spring as it toppled its former dictator. But for him, the main difference is that it has become much more difficult to feed his children.

“From what we have seen so far, democracy has no value,” he said last week in his hometown Tebourba, about an hour’s drive from the capital Tunis. . “If someone like me got stuck in the same situation as before, why did we rebel?”

For many Tunisians, it has been a decade of disappointment – of incurable unemployment, deepening poverty and the growing sense that their leaders don’t care. Young men are dying at sea trying to migrate across the Mediterranean in search of opportunities in Italy and beyond. Others have sacrificed themselves in desperation.