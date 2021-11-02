You kicked us in the stomach; Amitabh Bachchan spoke after listening to Katrina Kaif’s dialogue from his film

In ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Katrina Kaif spoke the dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan’s film. Big-B’s reaction was like this after listening to the dialogue from Katrina-

Superstar Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his next film ‘Sooryavanshi’. The cast of the film will be seen on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ this weekend. Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar will be present in the spectacular Saturday episode. In this episode, all the host of the show will also have fun with Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina Kaif’s dialogue war with Amitabh Bachchan will also happen in the same episode.

Sony TV recently shared a promo of this episode on Instagram. Now this promo is going viral on social media. In this, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan are seen speaking the dialogues of the film ‘Agneepath’. Katrina Kaif takes exactly the look of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan on the hot seat. During this, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty watch the actress very carefully. Big B is also surprised after seeing this art of Katrina.

After speaking the dialogue with Katrina, Amitabh says, ‘Kya baat hai madam. You kicked us in the stomach. Earlier too Sony TV shared a promo. In this, Akshay Kumar is seen wearing Amitabh Bachchan’s clothes. Apart from this, he is seen dancing to Big B’s superhit song ‘Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana’. Rohit Shetty also requests Amitabh Bachchan to sign a blog, which he wrote for his mother. He says now he wants to frame it forever.

Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will donate the amount won from Kaun Banega Crorepati to ‘Bharat Ke Veer’. This is a government website that provides financial assistance to the families of martyred soldiers. In this, Akshay Kumar also salutes the soldiers of India and also bows to their martyrdom.

In another interview, Rohit Shetty had told, ‘Akshay Kumar did all the stunts himself in this film. Once, we were also scared on the helicopter shot because Akshay had to finish the shot at one point, but he was left hanging on the helicopter.