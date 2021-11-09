You remembered only when you win consecutive ICC tournaments Virender Sehwag said on Should Virat Kohli leave ODI and Test captaincy too Watch Video

After relinquishing the T20 captaincy, there is speculation about Virat Kohli’s future as captain in the other two formats (Test and ODI) as well. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has also given his opinion on the matter.

After India’s early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, speculations are rife about Virat Kohli’s future as captain in the other two formats as well. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has also given his opinion on this issue. He believes the 33-year-old Virat Kohli has been ‘fantastic’ as a captain.

However, he also did not miss to say that you are remembered only when you win world tournaments continuously and the reality is that Team India has not won any major ICC tournament for the last 8 years. He also had a poor start in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They lost both their opening matches against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand.

Virat Kohli played his last T20 International as captain against Namibia on Monday, 8 November 2021. In his last T20 International as captain, he won against Namibia by 9 wickets. Virat Kohli had already announced that he would step down as the Indian captain in the shortest format after the tournament.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said that 33-year-old Virat Kohli has had a wonderful career as captain. He should not give up his leadership role in ODIs and Tests. Sehwag said this while responding to a fan’s query on his official Facebook page. The fan had asked him whether Kohli should not resign from the captaincy of Test and ODI as well?

To this Sehwag said, ‘It is Virat’s decision, but I don’t think he should give up the captaincy of the other two formats. If he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. As far as I am concerned, I think under his captaincy, India are playing well and he has a great record as a captain.

Sehwag further said, ‘He is a good player, an aggressive captain and leads from the front. I reiterate that it should be his personal decision to give up the captaincy in ODIs and Tests or not.

However, the former opener insisted that there is a need to introspect on the team’s poor performance in ICC tournaments. Since the 2013 Champions Trophy win under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India have not won a single ICC title so far. Team India will return to international cricket again on November 17, when the team will take on New Zealand in the three-match T20 International series.

Sehwag said, ‘I know we should support the team in bad times, but it has been a long time, we have not won any major ICC tournament. India must introspect on this. Winning bilateral series is one thing, but people remember you only when you win world tournaments in a row.