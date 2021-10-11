‘You should have died’, Varun Chakravarthy told this terrible incident that happened to himself. Hindi News

New Delhi: Team India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty, who was included for the T20 World Cup 2021, has revealed a terrible incident related to himself. Varun Chakraborty is a very popular name in IPL, who has performed well in the last few IPL seasons. On the basis of this performance, he got entry in the team of T20 World Cup. Varun Chakraborty has got a chance to play T20 World Cup for the first time.

Varun Chakraborty is the mystery spinner of Team India

India has a mystery spinner in Varun Chakraborty, who can bowl seven ways. These include offbreak, legbreak, googly, carrom ball, flipper, topspin, yorker on the toes. Varun Chakraborty can prove to be fatal for the opposing teams in the T20 World Cup. So far in T20 International matches, Varun Chakraborty has taken 2 wickets in 3 matches. At the same time, he has 34 wickets in 28 IPL matches.

Fans held Varun responsible

Kolkata Knight Riders have qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2021 this year. The team of Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, in the Eliminator match of IPL 2021 on Monday. Spinner Varun Chakraborty is the biggest hand behind this success of KKR. When IPL 2021 was postponed in the first half, fans on social media blamed Varun Chakraborty. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier were the first to be found infected with the coronavirus, due to which KKR’s match against RCB was postponed.

Varun Chakraborty told the terrible incident he had with himself

After this, after some more cases came to light, the tournament was put on hold. Now KKR spinner Varun Chakraborty, while narrating the horrific incident that happened to himself, said, ‘I remember when Dr. Srikkanth called me and said that unfortunately your Kovid test has come positive Varun. So what was it then, everything was shattered at that time. I really didn’t know this thing would get this big. I also started getting emails and messages on Instagram where people told me, you should have died.

People started abusing Varun Chakraborty

After the IPL stopped, people started saying bad things to Varun Chakraborty. Many fans on social media were even saying that he should die now. Kolkata Knight Riders has posted a video, in which along with Chakraborty, Abhishek Nair and Dinesh Karthik have also talked about social media trolls. The caption of the post read, ‘In a world where you can be anything, but be a little kind.’