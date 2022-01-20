‘You Took Away My Mom’: Singer’s Son Slams Anti-Vaxxers After Her COVID-19 Death

‘You Took Away My Mother’: Singer’s Son Slams Anti-Vaxxers After Her COVID-19 Death



A Czech folks singer died after deliberately catching the coronavirus, based on her son, who has condemned the anti-vaccine rhetoric that he says led to his mom’s loss of life.

Hana Horka, 57, was unvaccinated and had posted on social media final week that she was recovering after catching the virus. Her son, Jan Rek, mentioned she’d been sick for a couple of days however seemed to be enhancing, the BBC reported.

On Sunday morning, she was making ready to go for a stroll, however went to lie down after complaining of a sore again, Rek mentioned. Her conditioned worsened quickly, and he or she died.

Rek mentioned his mom deliberately allowed herself to be uncovered to the virus when he and his father ― each absolutely vaccinated ― had COVID-19, in order that she might get a restoration go to entry sure venues, the BBC reported.

Proof of vaccination or current COVID-19 an infection is an entry requirement for a lot of public venues within the Czech Republic, together with bars, eating places and cinemas.

Rek, 23, mentioned in a social media put up that he blames Horka’s loss of life on the individuals who unfold lies about vaccines, based on The New York Occasions.

“You took away my mother, who primarily based her arguments in your convictions,” he mentioned of these individuals. “I despise you.”

Simply 63% of individuals within the Czech Republic are absolutely vaccinated, based on Johns Hopkins College. The nation is going through a surge in coronavirus infections amid the unfold of the extremely transmissible omicron variant.

The Czech authorities had deliberate to implement vaccine mandates for sure employees and folks over 60, however deserted that plan this week in order to not “deepen fissures in society,” the prime minister mentioned. Hundreds of individuals rallied in Prague and different Czech cities earlier this month to protest the mandate, marching within the streets and chanting “Freedom.”

Rek mentioned it was no use discussing the problem along with his mother as a result of it will get too emotional. He hoped that by sharing their story, he might persuade others to get vaccinated.