You touch people physically – Rakesh Tikait got angry on the reporter saying this, VIDEO Viral

When the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait was questioned about ending the agitation, he was furious at a woman journalist of a private channel.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to withdraw three agricultural laws, which has been a long-running agitation. After this announcement by the PM, it was believed that the farmers’ movement would end now. Now after the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws, the farmers’ movement continues on the borders of Delhi. On the other hand, when Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was asked a question about ending the agitation, he got angry at a woman journalist.

Rakesh Tikait was so annoyed by the question asked by a well-known TV channel report that he even started accusing him of touching the woman report inappropriately. When the woman journalist asked the question to Tikait, she said, ‘We do not have to answer you at all. You have to improve yourself. We will not answer any of your questions. These people come here and do mischief. Make videos of these people. There is no misbehavior with you guys here.

In the video going viral, the female journalist says, ‘You have to answer only one question. Misbehavior at the movement site happens often with us too. After this Rakesh Tikait comes back and says, ‘Get a complaint against these people and tell that these people do misbehavior. This girl often misbehaves. You forcibly touch me physically. This is absolutely wrong. You leave here immediately. We cannot tolerate this. You touch physically. Your channel is trying to defame us.

Angrily Rakesh Tikait says, ‘We don’t have to talk to you guys, you leave immediately. None of our people misbehaved with you. Meanwhile, his supporters standing by Tikait start raising slogans against the private channel and the female journalist is requested to go back.

The woman journalist then says, ‘When we tried to talk to Rakesh Tikait, his attitude was like this. Today when we asked Rakesh Tikait a question at Ghazipur border, he got very angry. We just wanted to question Rakesh Tikait about the strategy ahead. Because the government has withdrawn the agriculture law. But he misbehaved with me. His men manhandled me even before I asked the question.’