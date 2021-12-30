you want to take ration from any place of country under one nation one card then link aadhar with ration card

The system of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ is to be started soon by the Central Government. The preparations have been completed by the government on this. However, if you link the ration card with Aadhar, then soon you can pick up ration in any corner of the country and you can get the facility.

Free ration is being given by Delhi and UP to the poor families of the country, which will be given till March. Along with this, there is already a plan to give ration to the poor families of the country at a low price. But the process of its distribution is different in all the states. At the same time, along with food grains, many other things are also given in many states. Like in UP, oil, gram and salt are being given along with free grains.

how to link aadhar with ration card

If you do not know how to link ration card with aadhaar, then here is an easy way, by following which you will be able to link your ration card with aadhaar soon and for this you need to go anywhere. Neither is.

First go to the official website uidai.gov.in and then click on ‘Start Now’.

Here you will have to fill other information including address, district state.

After this select the option of ‘Ration Card Benefit’.

Now here you can enter your Aadhar Card Number, Ration Card Number, E-mail Address and Mobile Number.

After this an OTP will come on your registered mobile number, which you enter.

Once the process is completed, your Aadhaar will be verified and Aadhaar will be linked with your ration card.

After this process you will be able to take ration from any place in the country.

how to link aadhar offline

According to the information given by UIDAI, to link your Aadhar card with the ration card, you will have to submit the copy of your Aadhar card, copy of the ration card and passport size photo of the ration card holder at the ration card center or through the kotedar. After this, biometric will be taken to link your Aadhaar, after which your Aadhaar will be linked with the ration card.