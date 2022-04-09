You were loved, Capitol fox



The way you did it with confidence through Senate Russell Park near the Capitol. The four legs are churning as you walk over the undulating grass. Your elegant, curved tail, baby roller coaster is blowing behind you in the wind like a gentle mountain.

We just like your idea, Capital Fox.

And we’re sorry you left.

If you haven’t heard, those who work on Capitol Hill start spying on a fox, roaming around the Senate office building. Near the US Capitol. Near the Botanical Garden next to the Capitol Hill home. Often in daylight.

The fox will go to the Capitol strangers and visitors.

But now Capitol Fox is gone. Euthanized by animal control after many errors. It has bitten nine people – from a congressman to a reporter.

Animal control determines that the fox was suffering from rabies.

I see foxes all around me in North Virginia from time to time. It is often time to wake up before dawn. The fox saw me coming and walked away.

Capital is not a fox.

This fox was a Tail-Blazer

Here on Capitol Hill, we work in the office. Canon House Office Building. The obscure chambers are trapped deep inside the Capitol. Perhaps at a desk with a window, Hart looks out over the inner porch of the Senate office building.

But you survived and worked In Us, Capital Fox. There is a vast expanse of green space, trees and shrubs in your den, about 60 acres around the US Capitol.

It was the perfect accommodation for you and your kit.

Squirrels and birds and insects live on Capitol Hill. Bats fly around the roof of the Capitol at night, bathing in bleached spotlights that illuminate the dome.

In fact, I even learned about your existence last year when Brood X Cicadas hit the Capitol Ground by pushing through the ground.

At the time, a well-known source told Gadget Clock (we have a good source for this story, because, well, after all, we are Fox) you lived in the Capitol and ate Cicadas for protein.

I was looking for you then, Capital Fox. But could not track you.

The Capitol Hill bird and the squirrel are a cotyledon animal, if you will. In a moment, someone will even encounter a stray deer. In the winter, a Canadian snow owl moved around Capitol Hill, above the Senate Office Building and the US Capitol Police headquarters. And yes, the postal museum in the United States.

Perhaps our avian guest was delivering a message to a magician via the owl post.

But Capitol Fox, you weren’t an interlocutor from Quebec or Ontario.

You were Capital The fox.

Us The fox

Complete with one, not two Twitter accounts.

And who needs a blue checkmark, anyway?

Capitol Fox’s Twitter feeds were likely to match the popularity of the “Bronx Zoo Cobra” account – created a few years ago after the snake escaped from its pen and the whole of Gotham fell off.

“You won’t take me alive!” U.S. Capitol Police have made the fox proud from a Twitter account after posting a dispatch to be wary of Criter.

Capitol Fox, You Was here You Russell made your hole here in the bushes and squat tree hedges near the underground entrance to the parking garage.

You had everything except an official congressional badge issued from the ID office in the Darksen Senate office building.

You have apparently used your own security clearance to come and go as you please around one of the safest locations in the world.

And then they came to get you.

We ran for the fox to avoid animal control.

But even though the fox was cunning, they finally overtook him. Animal control Capital fox euthanized.

Many are speechless on Capitol Hill.

We can only say: “Whiskey. Tango. Foxtrot.”

And although many of us who work on Capitol Hill have not had the good fortune to see you, to meet you, to be stunned by you.

We thought we knew you, Capitol Fox.

You were just like us who work in the Capitol – lawmakers, assistants, Capitol police, guardians, Senate janitors, Senate cafeteria workers. You belong to Congress, Capital Fox.

You’ve got a lot of tired Congress allies or skeptical reporters to think outside of The fox. Surviving the mundane, law-driven one that is a feature of Capitol Hill. The committee does the markup. Corrections. Congressional Budget Office Legislation Score.

Capitol Fox, you have captured our imagination and brought smiles to the faces of even the proudest allies in Congress.

Of course, everyone tries to find the fox.

At the end of his weekly press conference, I asked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K., if he had spied on the fox. McConnell ignored my question. But Sen. Johnny Ernst, R-Iowa, who joined McConnell at the microphone, piped up the thing he had.

Ernst shared with me a video he took of the Capitol fox, just before dawn, at the foot of Capitol Hill when he went out to wake up a few weeks ago in the morning.

In the video, a Capitol fox is seen patrolling a green area on Capitol Hill, its silhouette against the Labor Department, just off Constitution Avenue NW.

“The little fox is running through the park,” Ernst said in the video. “I hope he doesn’t get hurt.”

Rep. Amy Bera, D-Calif., Had a very different encounter with Capitol Fox.

Bera was walking past the Botanical Garden and told colleague Hillary Vaughn that she “felt something like a lungi on the back of my foot.” Bera said she thought it was a dog. But the congressman had to stop the fox with an umbrella.

He then checks on her suit and finds a hole in her trousers.

He was checked out by Bera Capital Attending Physician, a medical doctor himself.

The Capital fox did not draw blood. But Bera was in the final stages of taking seven shots: a tetanus shot, a rabies shot, an immunoglobulin shot.

Bera said he hoped authorities would “treat the fox fairly and at least move him to a safe place.”

But alas, the fate of the Capital Fox was not like that.

It doesn’t take “Gadget Clock Warning” to let everyone know that the Capitol Hill fox will miss.

Capital fox, you’re gone.

But we will never find you.