You will be happy to see these pictures of Tokyo Olympic heroes
Great performance from India
India had the best Olympic performance in Tokyo. India had won seven medals in Tokyo. Neeraj Chopra made history by winning a gold medal in javelin throw.
These murals are made in Delhi
The corporation has created murals of Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovelina Borgohen, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. This mural is built on the pillars near Pritam Pura metro station.
The Indian hockey team made history
The Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal. India won an Olympic medal for the first time since 1980. In 1980, India won a gold medal at the Moscow Olympics. However, only six teams participated in that Olympics.
See medal winners
Neeraj Chopra won gold in javelin throw, Ravi Dahiya won silver in wrestling, Bajrang Punia won bronze in wrestling, PV Sindhu won bronze in badminton, Lavalina Bargehen won bronze in boxing and bronze in men’s hockey.
