You will be happy to see these pictures of Tokyo Olympic heroes

Great performance from India India had the best Olympic performance in Tokyo. India had won seven medals in Tokyo. Neeraj Chopra made history by winning a gold medal in javelin throw.

These murals are made in Delhi The corporation has created murals of Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovelina Borgohen, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. This mural is built on the pillars near Pritam Pura metro station.

The Indian hockey team made history The Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal. India won an Olympic medal for the first time since 1980. In 1980, India won a gold medal at the Moscow Olympics. However, only six teams participated in that Olympics.

See medal winners Neeraj Chopra won gold in javelin throw, Ravi Dahiya won silver in wrestling, Bajrang Punia won bronze in wrestling, PV Sindhu won bronze in badminton, Lavalina Bargehen won bronze in boxing and bronze in men’s hockey.

Work is underway to honor the Indian athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Ministers of many states have honored the players who have made India proud. Now the name of North Delhi Municipal Corporation has also been added to the list. The corporation has honored these players by making murals.