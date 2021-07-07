You will be shocked to know the price of Urvashi Rautela’s lehenga

New Delhi. Bollywood superstar Urvashi Rautela is known for her hot style less than her films these days. She is very active on social media and keeps her fans connected by sharing her hot and bold pictures. But these days she is staying in more discussion due to her expensive dress. Recently, Urvashi Rautela wore an expensive outfit which remained very much discussed among the people. Now once again she has won everyone’s heart with her traditional look.

Urvashi Rautela has recently shared pictures on her Instagram in which she is wearing a lehenga. And the jewelery he carried during that time is worth up to 1 crore.

In the picture going viral, Urvashi has attracted everyone’s heart by wearing a heavy work lehenga. Sharing these pictures on Instagram, she wrote, ‘I could heat up the party, I could rock your body’

Urvashi’s fans are praising her after seeing these pictures. Urvashi is seen wearing such a beautiful dress in every event. That’s why she is known for being beautiful and having trendy fashion sense. Urvashi keeps making headlines about her look on social media. Recently, this actress has been awarded the Stree Shakti National Award-2021 for social work done during the Corona period.

Talking about the work of the actress, at this time Urvashi Rautela has a big budget project nearby. She will soon make her Tamil debut with a Tamil film in which she will play the role of a microbiologist and an IITian.